Spooky season is finally here, and you know what that means … Time to stressfully decide on a costume last-minute! Don’t worry, J-14 has you covered — we compiled a list of the cutest 2023 trending Halloween costumes and matched them to zodiac signs (you’re so welcome).

Keep reading to uncover what you should dress up as based off of your astrological sign.

Without a doubt, the number one costume this year is going to be Barbie, after the now-legendary movie hit theatres in July 2023. As there’s so many different kinds of Barbies and Kens, whether its Margot Robbie‘s “stereotypical Barbie,” or Kate McKinnon‘s “weird Barbie” — there’s so many chances to get creative with the idea! Plus, you’ll be able to say “hi Barbie!” to so many other girlies — what could be cuter?

Another trending 2023 costume is, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Since the pop star princess and NFL superstar sparked dating rumors in September 2023, the two have been the internet’s newest obsession. The pair have been seen out on dates together, and of course, Taylor has attended several of Travis’ football games.

On top of that, Travis even gave some advice on fans who are attempting to dress up like the couple during an October 2023 press conference.

“I’ll tell you what, man, that ‘stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time, so I guess my ‘stache,” he told reporters.

What’s even more, the Kansas City Chiefs player responded to designer KidSuper and model Valentina Voight‘s own Travis and Taylor costumes on October 21! Valentina wore the blue and white jacket and pants set that Travis wore after the first game Taylor attended on September 24 while KidSuper mimicked Taylor in a white tank top with a blonde wig, red lipstick and matching nail polish.

Travis commented, “😂😂😂😂 you’re the 🐐,” under the Instagram post, with the designer responding, “YOU REALLY ARE THE GOAT!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ see ya later tonight 😂😂.”

