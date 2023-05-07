Sorry, ladies, Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig is off the market! The actor is known for his role as Cato in the film series’ debut, but he’s also a loving husband and doting dad.

The actor married his wife, Lauren Ludwig (née Dear) in January 2021.

“We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short and I didn’t want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife,” he shared via Instagram when revealing their nuptials. “Of course, when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now — the love of my life, our dog Yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning.”

Who Is Lauren Ludwig?

Other than being Alexander’s wife, the Canada native is also the founder of the THEIR jewelry brand alongside her husband.

“I love this man, I love this city and I particularly love this man’s ring (maybe I’m biased),” she shared via Instagram in March 2023, showing off a photo of the Vikings actor.

While chatting with E! News in August 2022, the Heels star also gushed over his wife.

“I want to be more like her,” Alexander shared at the time. “She has this poise and confidence about her. I’m enamored by how she carries herself, how she looks at the world and how she’s just freely going on this ride with me.”

Do Alexander and Lauren Ludwig Have Kids?

The couple welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named Leni James, in May 2023. The baby was born “four weeks early,” according to the couple’s birth announcement. Their daughter was brought into the world after Lauren suffered multiple miscarriages.

“It’s been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around. Thank you guys for all of the support. We couldn’t be more grateful,” Lauren wrote on Instagram in February 2023, announcing their pregnancy. “We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other. To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone.”

