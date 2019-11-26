There’s a new dancing queen in town and her name is Hannah Brown! On Monday, November 25, Dancing With The Stars crowned The Bachelorette star and her partner, Alan Bernsten, as the winners of season 28.

“WE DID IT!” she posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the pair holding the mirror ball trophy over their heads. “Thank you all so much!”

For those who missed it, the 25-year-old former beauty queen went up against Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell and country singer Lauren Alaina in the two-hour finale episode. Each star and their respective professional partners each performed two dances before the three judges crowned a winner.

The first round — the repeat round — allowed each star to go back to revisit and perfect their best dance of the season. Hannah and Alan chose the Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift while Lauren opted for the foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, Ally danced the jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner and Kel performed the jazz to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical.

For the second round, each pair performed a freestyle dance which allowed the pro and the star to showcase their personality. For these routines, Hannah danced to a medley of “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani while Lauren went back to her roots with “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan. Ally took on “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and finally, Kel danced to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

Once the danced were completed and the scores awarded, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that Lauren had secured fourth place with Ally coming in third before they crowned Hannah the winner, which meant Kel was the runner-up.

As fans know, The Bachelorette‘s big win came just after she took to Instagram on October 30 and wrote a heartfelt caption admitting to fans that her time on Dancing With The Stars was harder than she expected.

“This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined. When I decided to do DWTS I thought it would be a fun way to channel all my energy after a whirlwind experience as the Bachelorette,” she captioned the post. “I came into this experience a little broken and confused—more than I’ve shared. Everyday has brought its challenges with my past, my fears, and the uncomfortableness of opening myself up again to be judged on something VERY scary like learning a new skill to perform each week.”

It looks like she overcame all the challenges and totally killed it as the winner!

