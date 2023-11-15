Who is ENHYPEN‘s Jake? The Australian K-pop idol is so popular that he even has his own fandom coined “Jakeys”! Keep reading to learn more about ENHYPEN’s Jake.

Who Is Jake?

Jake was born in South Korea on November 15, 2002 (a Scorpio!), but was raised in Australia after moving there with his family when he was nine years old. The singer moved back to Korea in June 2019, where he trained under HYBE for 9 months before entering the survival show I-Land, which would eventually form ENHYPEN. There, he ranked 3rd on the final episode out of 23 other trainees.

Fun fact: Jake is close friends with fellow Australian K-pop stars, Stray Kids‘ Bang Chan and Felix.

“I believe that there’s a lot of ups and downs when you become an idol,” Jake revealed during an interview with Teen Vogue in 2023. “And there’s a lot of things you have to sacrifice, but there’s a lot of things you gain in being an artist, being a K-pop star. So I feel like all the sacrifices that we made through the years have all paid off with our fans’ support and all the love we get whenever we perform and do stuff like that.”

Who Is ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN is a 7-member K-pop boy group which consists of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI.

The group’s name is a mix of an en dash and a hyphen, as the group’s concept is to “connect, discover each other, and grow together.” ENHYPEN was formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation (BTS’ music company).

ENHYPEN was formed on a South Korean survival show titled I-Land in 2020, which featured 23 male K-pop trainees. The show aired weekly on Mnet from June to September 2020.

The boys competed against one another in dance, vocals and rap every week, with members of BTS even mentoring some of the trainees. On its final episode, seven members were selected out of its nine final contestants, with six chosen by global rankings and one by the producer’s choice.

SUNGHOON revealed the best way to become an ENHYPEN fan during an exclusive J-14 interview from July 2022, beginning at the I-LAND reality show from which the group was formed. “If not, I suggest you start from our debut album BORDER: DAY ONE since we’ve released multiple albums since then,” he added, noting that ENGENEs (ENHYPEN’s fandom name) can always watch the “original content” and “vlogs” on their YouTube channel.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.