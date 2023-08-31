Have you binge-watched Netflix’s One Piece yet? Fans of the original anime written by Eiichiro Oda are already impressed with the adaptation, especially with the incredible casting of the Straw Hat Crew! Following the show’s premiere on August 31, 2023, some viewers were curious about other side characters, such as Mr. 7! Keep reading to learn more about the short-lived character and his story arc in the original manga.

Who Is Mr. 7 In ‘One Piece’?

Warning: spoilers ahead.

In both the anime and show, Mr. 7 is known as a frontier agent of criminal organization Baroque Works. He appears in the first episode of the Netflix series, attempting to forcefully recruit Roronoa Zoro (played by Mackenyu) to the organization. After a jaw-dropping fight that left even diehard One Piece fans impressed, Roronoa kills Mr. 7.

However, this probably won’t be the last time we’ll see Mr. 7, as in the original anime and manga, his position was filled by the next Mr. 7. The new Mr. 7 works with Miss Father’s Day and is a minor antagonist in the eleventh story arc of the series. If season 2 is confirmed, we’ll probably be seeing more of the character!

The first Mr. 7 is portrayed by South African actor Ben Kgosimore in season 1.

Who Is In the Cast of Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Anime Adaptation?

As for who makes up the Straw Hat Crew? Iñaki Godoy plays Monkey D. Tuffy, Mackenyu is three-sword swordsman Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd plays navigator Nami, Taz Skylar plays womanizing chef Vinsmoke Sanji and Jacob Romero Gibson is slingshot wielder Usopp.

The cast of One Piece was approved by the original anime creator himself!

“As a Hollywood production, the action and VFX are great, not to mention the performances by the cast,” Oda, who is famously very private and does not like for his face to be shown publicly, said in aan Instagram post prior to the show’s premiere. “But above all, I want to call attention to how perfect the Straw Hat cast are. It’s like you’re watching the Straw Hats in real life, which I’d love for you to savor.”

According to Oda, these “perfect” actors are the best part of the show, with the creator being heavily involved in every process of the TV series, working closely with showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.