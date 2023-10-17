If you’re a fan of NMIXX, Lily probably had something to do with it. The K-pop idol debuted with the girl group in 2022 and immediately made waves for her impressive vocals. Keep reading to learn more about Lily.

Who Is NMIXX’s Lily?

Born on October 17, 2002 in Victoria, Australia, Lily is a Libra. Growing up in the land down under, Lily moved to South Korea in 2015 to become a K-pop trainee at JYP Entertainment (known for groups TWICE and Stray Kids). She speaks both English and Korean.

Fun fact about Lily, she actually was the female voice in GOT7‘s 2015 hit “If You Do,” which she revealed she actually wrote!

On GOT7 member Youngjae’s radio program titled Best Friend, she explained how her iconic narration in the middle of the song actually came to be.

“It was in 2015, so I was … fourteen? Truthfully, I was a little surprised back then,” she recalled. “I went to the studio and they said, ‘Lily, I want you to write this kind of lyrics. You have to be a mean girl who’s breaking up with her boyfriend.’ I didn’t know what was going on but I just said yes and wrote it.”

She added, “The producer and I thought of ideas together, and I wrote it in English.”

Who Is NMIXX?

NMIXX debuted with their song “O.O” in February 22, 2023. Consisting of Lily, Sullyoon, Haewon, Jiwoo, Kyujin and BAE, member Jinni left the group in December 2022.

The girls are known for their stunning vocals, colorful music videos and experimental sound — which they call “MIXX POP.” In fact, their unique sound caused quite the stir online after their debut, as many listeners thought their music was incoherent at first. However, after the girls dropped “DICE” a few months later, fans warmed up to their mashup music concept.

“As more fans listen to NMIXX’s MIXX POP and seeing them adapting to MIXX POP ensures me that we are doing a good job,” member Haewon told Elle Magazine in November 2022.

The girls are fully aware how polarizing their music can be, but that’s also why they believe it can be as equally addicting.

“A lot of things at the start can be difficult to get into but once you get used to it, people, I feel like, can start loving it,” Lily told Dazed. “So even though it was a little hard to see such negative reactions, I have hope that people will come to like MIXX POP.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.