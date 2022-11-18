Following the news that Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge might be dating Don’t Worry Darling actress Sydney Chandler the internet has been dying to know more.

While the pair, who shares a 7-year age gap, have never confirmed or denied relationship rumors, the duo seemingly struck up a romance after crossing paths on the set of their show Pistol, Daily Mail reported in September 2022. Keep reading to uncover everything we know about Sydney.

Louis and Sydney escalated dating rumors after Louis jetted off to Italy to be with Sydney at the premiere for her movie Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022. “Everyone was so focused on all the drama with Florence [Pugh], Olivia [Wilde] and Harry [Styles] that I don’t think anyone noticed who Sydney’s date was,” a source told The Sun at the time. “They’ve been quietly going out for about a year now but have managed to keep it under the radar.”

Sydney is an actress most well-known for her role as Violet in Don’t Worry Darling and her work in FX’s Pistol, where she played Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders. The FX mini-series premiered in May 2022 and told the story of the Sex Pistols, the ’70s English rock band. Louis played Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious.

Additionally, the Pistol actress’ dad is none other than actor Kyle Chandler, who is best known for playing Eric Taylor in NBC’s series Friday Night Lights which ran from 2006 to 2011.

“My dad’s an actor, and so you never want to do what your parents are doing,” she said of the Friday Night Lights star in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. “So I stayed very far away from that. And then I wanted to be a vet, and then I think it was my last year of high school when I was failing my math and my science, I was like, ‘Maybe not.’”

Sydney explained that that was when she got into creative writing which indirectly led into acting.

“I went into creative writing, and I ended up taking an acting class in Austin here in town when I was studying for my writing. And I wanted to just do a character study on writers, on actors, and see people trying to act, that would be an interesting person to evaluate. And then I ended up just absolutely falling in love with it. My acting coach said, ‘You can stay in the class if you start auditioning,’ and it all just kind of went from there.”

