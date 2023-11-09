Get to know Momo! The K-pop star is the main dancer of legendary girl group TWICE, and is known for her stellar dance moves and endless energy while performing. Keep reading to learn more about the K-pop idol.

Who Is Momo?

Momo was born in Kyoto, Japan, on November 9, 1996 (a Scorpio!). At just three years old, she started to take dance classes along with her elder sister, Hana. Momo and her sister were originally spotted by South Korean music company JYP Entertainment in 2012, leading both of them to audition for the famous label. Only Momo was successful, which prompted the Japanese dancer to move to South Korea in April 2012.

In 2015, Momo participated in the reality television show Sixteen, which had 16 JYP Entertainment trainees compete against one another for a spot in the company’s next girl group.

Initially, Momo was eliminated from the show — however, she was brought back during the finale due to poll feedback from viewers, successfully making Momo the last member to join the final lineup of TWICE.

Known for her impressive performances and physique, she is nicknamed TWICE’s “dance machine” among her fans.

Who Has TWICE’s Momo Dated?

While she is not currently in a relationship (or at least, a public one), she has stirred up some buzz when it comes to her love life in the past.

Back in August 2019, it was first reported that Momo was in a relationship with fellow K-pop star. Super Junior’s Heechul. At first, those rumors were quickly denied by both of their music labels — but months later, after the same report was made in January 2020, both agencies confirmed that the two K-pop stars were, in fact, dating.

Following the announcement, Heechul discussed his relationship with Momo in a V Live broadcast. “Many people are saying that we’ve been dating for three years, but that really isn’t the case, you know. I didn’t even know her then.”

He further explained the guilt he felt when the news broke since most of his fans “felt hurt,” adding that he postponed the release of his solo album due to the “scandal.”

Sadly, the relationship didn’t last too long as it was reported that the pair broke up on July 8, 2021. The news was confirmed by both of their agencies, with the reason also being due to their busy schedules.

Who Are TWICE?

The girl group has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu. The group was formed through a survival show called Sixteen, under JYP Entertainment.

With more than 4 billion streams on Spotify and three Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, the group is not small by any means. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

