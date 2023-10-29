Wooyoung is one of the main dancers of K-pop group ATEEZ, but he nearly debuted under a completely different company!

Who Is Wooyoung?

Wooyoung, whose full name is Jung Woo Young, was born in Goyang, South Korea, on November 26, 1999 (a Sagittarius!). Before debuting with ATEEZ under KQ Entertainment in 2018, he was actually a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment (BTS’ label) for several years. On top of that, he also competed in the reality survival competition MIXNINE in 2017.

He debuted with ATEEZ in 2018 as a vocalist and one of their main dancers.

Who Are Wooyoung’s Friends?

Wooyoung is part of a friend group that includes TXT’s Yeonjun, ATEEZ’s San, Stray Kids’ Changbin, CRAVITY’s Serim and SEVENTEEN’s Dino. Their nickname is the “99-liners” as they’re all born in 1999.

His OG BFF is definitely Yeonjun, who used to train with Wooyoung at BigHit Entertainment (now known as HYBE) for several years. While the boys went on to debut with other groups and companies, they have remained close and often shout one another out on livestreams, interviews and post photos of one another on social media.

One of the sweetest moments between the two was when Wooyoung was featured in the 2023 documentary Fill In The Blank, which gives fans an unfiltered look at who he is as an artist and person. In his own segment, Wooyoung spoke about how Yeonjun was a huge part in his journey to become an idol.

According to Wooyoung, Yeonjun was a massive source of support when he was a trainee. “In some way, I think he was one of my biggest driving forces when I started my life as a trainee,” he revealed.

Who Are ATEEZ?

ATEEZ consists of group leader Hongjoong, along with Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with their songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure.”

Most K-pop groups have a “concept,” which is their overall theme which help separate them from other groups. For ATEEZ, they are known as the “pirates of K-pop.”

“The pirate concept fits us so well,” Hongjoong told The Ringer in February 2022. “It can be mysterious, it can be powerful—we can say so many things and express so much within that theme. There are so many different types of pirates!” Hongjoong laughed. “Not real pirates. But we can imagine the concept in so many different ways,” he affirmed. “It’s not official, but we want to do more with that in the future.”

