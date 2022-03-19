A cultural reset! The Disney Channel Games were an annual summer event from 2006 to 2008, which pitted the network’s biggest stars against each other in a major battle.

Each year, Disney Channel actors would be separated into teams to compete for charity. The competition was filmed at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando each year. For the first two summers, Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Phill Lewis acted as the cohost alongside his costar Brian Stepanek, who hosted the last Disney Channel Games solo.

The 2006 event was comprised of three teams — the Red Team, Blue Team and Green Team. However, the Yellow Team was added for the 2007 and 2008 Games along with Disney Channel stars from other countries.

“Lots of memorable moments from the Disney days. We used to do the Disney Channel Games, which was a good time,” Nick Jonas recalled during a September 2017 interview with BuzzFeed. “They would collect all of us from the different shows and then put us together in Disney World — really, it was like summer camp. We had the park to ourselves some nights and lots of drama because we were all dating each other. It’s like high school.”

Nick, along with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, took part in the Games in 2008. Of course, the three of them were on different teams.

Following the three summers with the Disney Channel Games, the network announced via a statement that they had come to an end.

“While we are proud of Disney Channel Games and its great success over the past two years, this summer we are focusing on the launch of a new pro-social initiative with Disney Channel and Disney XD stars,” a spokesperson shared at the time. “Details will be announced shortly.”

Eventually, the Disney’s Friends for Change Games aired in 2011, hosted by Jason Earles and Tiffany Thornton. It was the same concept, with four teams comprised of stars competing for various charities. This event only lasted the one year, with the Red Team winning — Mitchel Musso (Captain), Jake T. Austin, Kelsey Chow, Davis Cleveland, Zendaya, Dean Delannoit, Carlon Jeffery, Roshon Fegan and Doc Shaw.

Although the games have since come to an end, they’re still available to stream on Disney+. But, for a quick memory refresh, scroll through our gallery to see which stars were on the winning team each year.

