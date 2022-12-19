They’re over! Avery Cyrus revealed she and JoJo Siwa split after three months of dating. The TikTok star shared a TikTok video on December 17, officially confirming the breakup following days of fan speculation that the pair had gone their own ways.

In the TikTok, Avery shares clips from her vacation cruise with JoJo and friends. In one clip, JoJo gives Avery a gift while saying, “This is my ‘I’m sorry for breaking up with you’ present.”

Avery later explained their split in a comment under the video. “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Keep reading for everything we know about JoJo and Avery’s breakup, what went wrong and where they stand now.

Why Did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Split?

Split rumors between the two first began after Avery posted a confusing TikTok (which she’s since deleted) seemingly hinting that she was single on December 5. Avery’s ex-girlfriend Soph Mosca also posted a cryptic TikTok of her own stating that she was “winning,” leading fans to believe that she was subtly responding to her ex’s potential breakup.

Fast forward to December 17, Avery explained that she and JoJo broke up because they were better off as friends and “too young” in a TikTok comment. However, fans have speculated that it had more to do with the fact that the two were not quite over their exes.

Prior to their relationship, both JoJo and Avery were in long-term relationships shortly beforehand. Avery and TikToker Soph Mosca, who were together for just over two years, announced their breakup on TikTok in early August 2022. Just a few days later, Avery was spotted with JoJo in multiple TikTok videos.

For her part, JoJo was dating Kylie Prew up until the beginning of the summer, which Kylie revealed in August 2022. “I don’t like drama and it makes me really, really anxious so I don’t really wanna talk about it for a while,” Kylie explained during an Instagram Live, which has since been re-shared on TikTok. “Someone asked me if I am single. I am. I have been single for almost two months.”

When Did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Start Dating?

After the two posted multiple TikToks teasing their relationship in August 2022, JoJo shared a video in September 2022 of her and Avery cuddling and kissing in a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese, confirming rumors that they’re a couple. The video was captioned, “Happiest girl.”

The short-lived couple officially began dating in September, after Avery popped the “girlfriend” question while on a date with JoJo in Disneyland. Together, the two were spotted at red carpet events, fun date nights and, of course, in TikTok videos.

Are Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Back Together?

We’re not done, yet! To make matters even messier, Avery posted a TikTok video with Soph just days after confirming her split with JoJo, revealing the ex-couple will be going on a trip to Europe together. In the clip, Avery and Soph mouthed the words to a TikTok sound that says, “So, as soon as we found out who you are, you will be dealt with,” while the sentence “To whoever booked us a non refundable trip to Europe 8 months ago,” appeared on the screen.

What really got fans going was Avery’s caption to the video, though. “What are the odds she k!lls me on this trip,” the caption read. “And before y’all get any ideas we are just friends, and no she’s not taking me back.”

… We’re tired.

