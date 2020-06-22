Warning: Spoilers ahead. 13 Reasons Why viewers will remember that, during the show’s series finale, Katherine Langford had a minor cameo as Hannah Baker. Well, as it turns out, the network actually used old footage for that scene. And now, the actress has opened up about the real reason why she didn’t come back to film anything for the final season.

Yep, according to a recent interview with Digital Spy, Katherine was actually too busy filming her upcoming Netflix series Cursed, to head back to Liberty High once and for all.

“I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn’t able to go in and shoot anything,” the 24-year-old remembered. “It’s funny because I haven’t fully seen Season 3 or 4 — but I’m making my way through Season 3, and watching Season 4 now that that chapter’s closed.”

She added, “I’m really proud of everyone in the cast, and we’re still really tight. In many ways, I already know what happens and I’m just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives.”

Although she didn’t physically make an appearance in the Liberty High gym, Katherine did know that old footage of her was used for one final shot. For those who missed it, Hannah appeared to Clay Jensen wearing the iconic Winter Formal dress from the show’s first season. Her memory was also set to live on forever as the cast took the infamous tapes from Season 1 and buried them, officially putting her character to rest and making the show come full circle.

But that’s not all that went down in 13 Reasons Why‘s final episode! For those who missed it, after an emotional batch of episodes that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, the kids of Liberty High did experience another death among them during Season 4. Yep, sorry to say, but the fan theories were true and Justin Foley tragically passed away after a battle with AIDS. In the finale, it was explained to fans that the character contracted HIV when living on the streets, and from using dirty needles because of his drug addiction. After he died, about halfway through the finale, Clay Jensen — Justin’s adopted brother — started to “see” him along with other dead characters, Bryce Walker and Montgomery de la Cruz.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.