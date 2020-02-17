The new Disney+ movie Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made stars 11-year-old Winslow Fegley as detective and owner of Total Failure Inc. The actor stopped by J-14 to chat all about his new role, and he spilled a bunch of behind-the-scenes secrets! Plus, the new star dished on what it was like grow up in a family full of actors (his brother stars in Pete’s Dragon), and revealed some of his favorite things. Make sure to check out the video above.

