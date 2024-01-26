Wolf Pack is officially over. The supernatural Paramount+ series that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar has been cancelled after just one season. Keep reading to see why.

Why Did They Cancel ‘Wolf Pack’ After One Season?

The news of Wolf Pack’s cancellation comes news of Paramount+ cutting costs, which also includes mass layoffs, per Deadline. CEO Bob Bakish addressed this in a memo to his team after Deadline revealed that the company was bracing for even more staff cuts.

That being said, Bakish said that Paramount would be “closely managing costs” and said it was “focusing our resources on the most powerful, resonant franchises, films and series that perform across platforms globally.”

What Was ‘Wolf Pack’ About?

The show followed “a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills,” according to a press release from Paramount+.

The series, which premiered in January 2023, was based on a book series of the same name by Edo van Belkom, and starred Tyler Lawrence Gray and Chloe Rose Robertston — along with the iconic Sarah Michelle Gellar.

During an interview with J-14, Tyler and Chloe spoke about what it was like to work with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum.

“She’s an inspiration,” Tyler gushed, with Chloe adding, “She’s beautiful inside and out, and it’s a beautiful experience.”

When recalling their time on set, the actors — who played siblings Harlan and Luna, respectively — looked back at the advice given to them by the Cruel Intentions actress.

Per Chloe, Sarah told the budding stars to keep “staying kind, staying humble, gracious and just enjoying this whole crazy job that we do.”

Because the young stars play brother and sister on Wolf Pack, they also had to become close when the cameras stopped rolling. Something that proved to be pretty easy for the duo.

“We’ve said time and time again, we really didn’t have to create anything. It just happened organically. We just instantly clicked and became really good friends outside of set,” Tyler told J-14. “We realized that we have a lot of similarities and we’re both very empathetic people. We know what it takes to have a good friend and be a good friend. I think we just showed those qualities to each other and were like, OK, we can, we can trust each other. After you have that sort of chemistry with someone that you know, it shows on camera.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.