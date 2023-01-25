Werewolves are back in style, thanks to the Wolf Pack cast. Two of the stars from Paramount+’s new series, Tyler Lawrence Gray and Chloe Rose Robertston, gush to J-14 exclusively about the “beautiful experience” they had working alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar on the show.

“She’s an inspiration,” Tyler gushes. Chloe adds, “She’s beautiful inside and out, and it’s a beautiful experience.”

When recalling their time on set, the actors — who play siblings Harlan and Luna, respectively — looked back at the advice given to them by the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum.

Per Chloe, the seasoned actress told the budding stars keep “staying kind, staying humble, gracious and just enjoying this whole crazy job that we do.”

Keep reading for more from our interview with Tyler and Chloe.

Who Does Tyler Lawrence Gray Play on ‘Wolf Pack’?

The actor referred to his character, Harlan, as “a rebel,” telling J-14 that the werewolf “likes to do things his way and he doesn’t like to take no for an answer from anybody.”

That being said, the teen isn’t “selfish” by any means.

“It’s because he has things that he has to deal with inside that, instead, he just pushes away and distracts himself. It’s sort of like an escape for him, just like people try to escape from their own problems every day,” Tyler explains. “He does have a lot of things that he needs to work on, especially with how he treats people and accepting more people into his life. And, be willing to trust people, especially people that have proven time and time again that they just want to support him and make him happy.”

Who Does Chloe Rose Robertson Play on ‘Wolf Pack’?

Chloe, for her part, refers to her character, Luna, as an “empathetic connector.” He goal throughout the season, according to the actress, is “wanting this pack to be connected and come together” as the story progresses.

“When we all search for something and we’re all really going after something, you don’t always get exactly what you want in exactly the way that you want it. Plans don’t always go exactly according to plans,” Chloe adds. “So, that’s what I can tease about her journey. But she does start out as a very resilient person in the show.”

Tyler and Chloe’s Quotes About Their Close Bond

Because the stars play brother and sister on Wolf Pack, they had to become close when the cameras stopped rolling. Something that proved to be pretty easy for the duo.

“We’ve said time and time again, we really didn’t have to create anything. It just happened organically. We just instantly clicked and became really good friends outside of set,” Tyler tells J-14. “We realized that we have a lot of similarities and we’re both very empathetic people. We know what it takes to have a good friend and be a good friend. I think we just showed those qualities to each other and were like, OK, we can, we can trust each other. After you have that sort of chemistry with someone that you know, it shows on camera.”

