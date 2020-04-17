Beauty vlogger Bretman Rock is begging people to stay away from his house. In a series of since-expired Instagram Stories, the 21-year-old slammed fans who have been showing up to his house asking for pictures, leaving notes on his car and even going up to the door and asking his boyfriend if he’s home.

“Please do not show up at my house and ask me for a picture, especially during this time when everybody is supposed to be motherf**king staying home,” he said. “Can y’all not do that, please, because next time I really will be calling the motherf**king cops.”

The makeup mogul went on to say that he doesn’t mind when fans approach him in public, but it’s unacceptable for them to show up at his front door. For those who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Bretman has endured a negative experience with fans. Back in November 2019, he pleaded for privacy after some people showed up at his dad’s funeral in an attempt to meet and take photos with the influencer.

“Can people just let me bad sad for once?” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I’m here in the Philippines for my dad who just passed, don’t come to my house and ask me for pictures… So many people showed up to my dad’s funeral uninvited and started taking pictures of my dad and my family… Like why? It’s common sense.”

He continued, “I don’t understand why people think it’s OK to ask me for pictures when my eyes are literally swollen from crying. How [are] you gonna say, ‘Condolences, can we take a picture?’”

Before he passed away, Bretman revealed to fans that his father was in “critical condition” and “a coma” after someone asked why he had been absent from social media. The internet star replied, “Sorry, I’m just kinda taken [aback] and taking time for myself and family.”

