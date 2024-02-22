Rizz alert! After being asked about who from the Dune cast has the most “rizz” or “charisma,” Zendaya gave an unexpected answer. And spoiler alert, it wasn’t Timothée Chalamet.

Keep reading to find out why Zendaya thinks Tom Holland is the king of charisma.

In a sneak peak of Buzzfeed’s interview posted on February 22, 2024, the former Disney star sat down to play with puppies to promote her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two. When asked which of her castmates has the most “rizz,” Zendaya asked for some clarification.

“I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right?”

The Shake It Up alum continued, “Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

Zendaya also explained why she thinks her boyfriend’s charisma is top-notch.

“I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people,” she admitted. “He’s just naturally very good at that. I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

If you were to ask Tom about his “rizz,” however, he would most likely disagree with his girlfriend.

Tom was asked by the same outlet if he had any “rizz” back in June 2023. He shared, “I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz. I have no rizz whatsoever. I have limited rizz.”

When asked what’s the “secret” behind his appeal, he gave his formula for success.

“I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” he joked. “Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another. You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

It seems he used this strategy to his advantage with Zendaya as the two have been together since around 2021.

The couple went Instagram official in September 2021 after Tom posted a sweet birthday shoutout for his lovely lady. He captioned the photo, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.