More music! ZOMBIES 3 is premiering on Disney+ on Friday, July 15, with so many new songs — and J-14 has an exclusive first look at the tracklist and what to expect from each tune.

“This movie, in general, is much bigger,” Trevor Tordjman (Bucky) exclusively tells J-14 ahead of the film’s premiere, noting that overall it’s a “very creative” movie. He added “there’s some VFX that we haven’t seen on any other ZOMBIES movies. There are some crazy sets.”

Of course, we can’t forget about the music — or the new characters!

“The family is bigger and better this time around. We have three new amazing people and three new amazing characters in the movie,” Milo Manheim (Zed) tells J-14 exclusively. “I feel like it’s, like, we picked up where we left off. There’s no experience like this. I don’t think anything in my life is gonna top how exciting shooting these movies are. So, it was just a blessing to be back with everybody and especially Meg, shooting with you again.”

The actor explains how he and Meg Donnelly (Addison) have grown up on screen since the first movie.

“I mean, this was shot five, six years ago — the first one. So not only have we changed, but the audience is now much older and I feel like this third movie tailors to that older audience,” Milo shares. “I feel like I’ve just become more myself. I feel like I honestly owe that to Zed because he definitely taught me to beat your own drum and do what you’re passionate about and not worry too much about what other people are thinking about you because that’s how you can be truly happy. So, I feel like I’ve taken a lot away from my character.”

This time around, the Seabrook teens are dealing with college applications … and aliens.

“Suddenly, these inter-galactic creatures come down from the sky and we’re like, ‘What is going on?’ In true Wolf Pack nature, we’re a bit distrustful, a bit suspicious as to why they’re really in Seabrook,” Chandler Kinney (Willa) explained to J-14. “I think, you know, that’s a beautiful part of the story. That’s what I think Addison teaches all the characters, that you can embrace people’s differences and meet people where they are and be open to new people. That’s kind of what the movie’s about.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full ZOMBIES 3 tracklist and details on each song.

