The 2020 MTV EMAs were definitely a night to remember! Between the star-studded guest list and the show-stopping performances, Hollywood’s biggest musicians took the stage on Sunday, November 8, and accepted their awards. Hosted by Little Mix (minus member Jesy Nelson who was missing after a spokesperson for the band said she was feeling “unwell”), the show featured both live and prerecorded segments from performers and winners.

It’s safe to say that this was the night of Little Mix because the British girl group took home the awards for Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland act. They also performed their song “Sweet Melody” along with absolutely killing it as the show’s hosts. BTS also came out on top, winning four of the five awards they were nominated for. After taking home the awards for Best Group, member RM told fans that they would “keep working hard to be a group that can touch the hearts of people and give them hope through music.” Along with performing her TikTok hit “Say So,” Doja Cat also took home the award for Best New Artist.

Some of the winners may not have made it to the actual ceremony, but some pretty major stars still slayed the virtual red carpet, including Madison Beer, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha and more. Scroll through our gallery for a look at all the best and worst dressed celebs at the 2020 MTV EMAs.

