Some people are seriously not happy with the ACE Family. Yep, Austin McBroom — father of three and husband to Catherine Paiz — came under fire from fans after a video of him spanking his daughter went viral online.

Clips from a recent YouTube video surfaced on Twitter, with some social media users calling his actions “disturbing,” while others claimed he overstepped his daughter’s “boundaries.”

“I don’t care if you support the ACE Family or whatever but can you explain why Austin slapped his little girls butt and [said] ‘oh God’ after?” one person asked. Another added, “Y’all still watch the ACE family even though the dad is a f**king creep and the mom looks the other way? We hate to see it.”

According to the video, Austin was discussing working out and his “gains” while spanking himself before turning to do it to his daughter. Some viewers have even called for the cancelation of the YouTube-famous family once and for all.

A third person wrote, “How do people actually watch the ACE family? They lie about everything, their videos are a** and the dad is a weirdo.”

The ACE Family has yet to publicly respond to the backlash.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the family, especially Austin, has received backlash for past actions.

Most recently they were slammed for hosting a birthday party in their backyard amid the coronavirus pandemic. Followers were seemingly unhappy after the family celebrated Austin’s big day with a party that showed a large number of guests in their house and accused them of breaking social distancing rules.

Previously, in August 2018, old Twitter posts from Austin resurfaced online in a since-deleted thread that accused the 28-year-old of being racially insensitive and “discriminating” against women. At the time, he addressed the controversy and called the racist accusations “some straight bulls**t,” according to a YouTube video.

