Over the years, some of Hollywood’s biggest names have been pretty open about their visible scars. Whether they’re posting on social media or showing it off in a magazine shoot, there’s a group of celebrities who have embraced and opened up about past accidents that left them marked for life.

Former Disney Channel starlet Selena Gomez received a kidney transplant in 2017 that left her with a big scar. The actress rarely gives fans a glimpse of that part of her, but now she’s opening up about how she’s come to be proud of it.

“When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through … and I’m proud of that,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum wrote in an Instagram caption on September 24.

Similarly to Selena, Corey Fogelmanis, Miles Teller, Kylie Jenner, Perrie Edwards, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and more have gotten real and shared the stories behind their scars — scroll through our gallery to see them all!

