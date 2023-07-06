Are Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer Friends? Mutual Ex, Song Lyrics Drama

Where do they stand? Fans are speculating that Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer are bonding over their mutual ex-boyfriend, Zack Bia, whom they’ve both reportedly written songs about.

When asked her thoughts on Olivia’s June 2023 single, “Vampire,” Madison called the track, “f–king beautiful,” when replying to a fan on Twitter.

“Truly think it’s so special and showcases her growth so amazingly,” the songstress added on social media. “Really, really impressive.”

Olivia has yet to publicly respond to the praise, but fans are convinced that Madison is showing love to “Vampire” because it’s reportedly about their mutual ex. Madison’s song “Selfish” has also been speculated to be about Zack.

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Madison Beer Friends?

It’s unclear how close the girls really are, however, they’ve been photographed at some of the same events, so it’s safe to assume that they’ve crossed paths at some point. That being said, the main connection between Olivia and Madison comes from their past romances with Zack.

After Olivia released “Vampire” in June 2023, a Madison fan account reported that her 2021 song “Selfish” had “its biggest streaming day in over 16 weeks.” In a since-deleted tweet that’s been shared online, Madison replied, “Thank u miss Olivia <3.”

Fans were immediately convinced that Madison was confirming the uptick in her music was because of Olivia’s song release, seemingly alluding to both tracks being about the same person. However, neither singer has confirmed these rumors. Olivia did offer some insight into the track’s meaning following its release.

“Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish,” she shared via Instagram in June 2023. “I’m so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. All my thanks 4ever.”

Did Olivia Rodrigo Date Zack Bia?

Olivia and Zack first sparked romance rumors in early 2022, with People Magazine confirming that they had been dating since February of that year. However, things between them didn’t last long, as Life & Style reported their split in August 2022.

“Their relationship sort of fizzled,” a source told the publication at the time. “They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while.”

The insider went on to say that “there were no issues,” but “they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.”

Did Madison Beer Date Zack Bia?

Madison, for her part, was in an on-and-off relationship with Zack from 2017 until their final split in 2019.

