When worlds collide! Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez broke the internet after posing together at the 2023 Golden Globes in January. So, are the two former Disney Channel stars friends IRL? Keep reading to see what Jenna and Selena have said about one another.

Are Jenna Ortega and Selena Gomez Friends?

As the pair were both nominated for the same award at the Golden Globes, the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series category, they were undeniably supportive of each other’s success as they came together in front of a sea of photographers.

Jenna was nominated for her role as the titular role in Netflix’s Wednesday, while Selena was there for her work on Only Murders in the Building. Although the award ultimately went to Quinta Brunson for her work in Abbott Elementary, we think it’s safe to say to expect more run-ins between Jenna and Selena!

In an old interview clip of Jenna from 2018, the Stuck In the Middle actress gushed over her fellow Disney Channel alum. “I just want to say really quick, I love you so much and you have been such a big inspiration for me throughout my life.”

Jenna has become a household name following the immense success of her series Wednesday, which has become one of the most streamed shows on Netflix of all time.

“I definitely feel like there’s been a shift in my life and I feel like it’s definitely a new time in my life,” Jenna told ET at the Golden Globes. “So it’s been a bit of an adjustment.”

The Wednesday actress admitted she never foresaw the show’s success, especially not the iconic dance she performs on the show which she helped choreograph, to go viral on social media. So many fans from Lady Gaga to North West, have even recreated it themselves.

“Even that I still can’t believe because even that was — some of the moves I had planned, some of it was improv. That was one of the scenes I stay awake thinking about because I thought there was so much that I could have done and should have done,” she confessed. “So the fact that anyone is showing appreciation and try it themselves, it’s not fathomable to me.”

