Bad blood? Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart sparked feud rumors in September 2023 when attending various Venice Film Festival events. However, the actresses appeared to set the record straight on where they stand.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart Feuding?

Fans were quick to speculate that there might be a feud brewing between the two stars when they attended the Armani Beauty event at the Venice International Film Festival. While posing on the red carpet, Sydney ran up to Lili and Camila Mendes, giving them a big hug. However, it appeared Lili’s face had “instantly changed” following the embrace, according to a now-viral TikTok video of the moment.

“What’s going on here?” the TikTok user wrote, noting that Lukas Gage and Michael Evans Behling seemingly looked over at Lili following the interaction.

However, it appeared there wasn’t actually anything going on between them. Amid their trip to Italy, Lili and Sydney were seen hanging out together alongside their significant others, Jack Martin and Jonathan Davino, respectively. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail in September 2023, two couples showed off their big smiles as they walked together and hopped on a boat. Lili and Jack held hands and looked so in love following the apparent date night. Sydney and Jonathan were also looking happier than ever.

Sydney and her fiancé — the duo got engaged in 2022 — have kept their relationship out of the public eye, so the outing is a rare one. Lili, for her part, was first linked to Jack in April 2023, but they didn’t go public until that July and have since displayed their love.

What Have Sydney Sweeney and Lili Reinhart Said About the Feud Rumors?

After the TikTok video went viral, Lili was quick to shut down any feud speculation.

“Stop making villains out of women every chance you get,” the Riverdale actress shared on Twitter in September 2023.

That’s not all! She also shared a sweet selfie of herself and Sydney via Instagram Stories.

“We’ll be over here if you need us,” Lili captioned the post, which Sydney shared on her own Instagram.

