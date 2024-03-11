Ariana Grande is asking fans to stop sending hateful messages. With the recent release of the singer’s album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024, fans have speculated some of the lyrics point towards her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez. While her fans want to come to her aid, the songstress is telling them to pull back.

On March 11, the Nickelodeon alum wrote via Instagram Stories, “I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music) … I ask that you please do not.”

Her response comes amid the release of her 2024 album — which fans think was inspired by her ex-husband. One of the songs in the record, “Eternal Sunshine,” shares cryptic lyrics that fans believe to imply that she was cheated on.

The lyrics read: “I don’t care what people say. We both know I couldn’t change you. I guess you could say the same. Can’t rearrange truth. I’ve never seen someone lie like you do. So much, even you start to think it’s true.”

Following the song’s release, fans have started to leave hateful messages towards Dalton all social media. One user wrote, “i don’t wanna see her like this literally ever again dalton gomez you will never have another peaceful sleep in this lifetime i promise you that.”

ICYMI, the former husband and wife first sparked dating rumors in February 2020, when the two were spotted kissing at a bar, per TMZ. In December of that year, the singer surprised fans that she was engaged to the real estate agent. Five months later, the couple said “I do” and later shared photos of their big day to her Instagram.

However, the former flames split in July 2023 with Ariana filing for divorce two months later citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The “Yes, And?” singer is now currently dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, who made headlines last summer amid both of their respective divorces.

“We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person,” Ariana said on the Zach Sang Show in February 2024.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics,” she continued. “But of course, there’s an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything.”

