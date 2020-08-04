Get ready, you guys, because according to reports, Ariana Grande‘s upcoming Sweetener World Tour movie is coming soon! Yep, The Sun reported that the streaming services are currently fighting over who will get the rights to the documentary, and that Netflix and YouTube are in a $5 million bidding war for it.

“Ariana’s team are nego­tiating a huge deal bet­ween a number of big hitters, with Netflix and YouTube both showing interest. Netflix has put forward a starting offer of [$5] million to get the rights. The deal is being nego­ti­ated by Ari’s closest advisers, led by [her manager] Scooter Braun,” a source told them. “She had cameras following her every move on the Sweeten­er World Tour last year. Along with her perform­ances, Ariana was filmed backstage, while traveling and during down time. It will be a brutally honest and raw depiction of how tough life can be on the road but will include the happier, heart-warming times too.”

For those who missed it, the singer teased the concert movie on Twitter on July 28, 2020. When a fan asked her to talk about it, she replied, “No,” with the sunglasses emoji.

no 😎 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 28, 2020

As fans know, the Sweetener World Tour kicked off in Albany, NY, on March 18, 2019, and wrapped nine months later — on December 22, 2019, in Inglewood, CA, after 97 shows! During her concerts, she sang songs from both her Sweetener and Thank U, Next albums, as well as classics like “Side to Side,” “Love Me Harder,” “One Last Time,” “Dangerous Woman,” “Break Your Heart Right Back” and more. The Sweetener World Tour was attended by an audience of 1.3 million and grossed $146.6 million in total.

A live album from the tour, which was called K Bye for Now (SWT Live), was released on December 23, 2019. It included the full set list, and guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and Childish Gambino.

We seriously cannot wait for this movie!

