Former Suite Life Of Zack And Cody star Ashley Tisdale sent some major love to her costars Dylan and Cole Sprouse on their 28th birthday. Yep, the blonde beauty took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, August 4, and took a walk down memory lane with some throwback snaps of the boys.

“They were always really cute boys…(although they used to annoy the s**t out of me when then would poke me on set and say ‘period,'” she wrote alongside a photo from the fan-favorite series. “But that are little brothers for?”

Then the High School Musical alum posted a more recent photo of them together and said, “And then they turned into HOT guys! Even though you’re getting older and now taller than me, you’ll always be my little brothers. I love you both.”

It doesn’t get sweeter than that!

Aside from Ashley’s heartfelt tribute, the twins took their birthday as an opportunity to poke fun at each other on social media.

“Happy birthday to the Tommy to my Timmy… Or the Timmy to my Tommy. All that is important is we say the same thing with a slight delay and whether we short the stalk market. To almost 30,” Dylan wrote alongside a photo of their “Animal Crossing” themed birthday cake.

Similarly, Cole posted a throwback photo of them dressed up as total rock stars.

“Happy birthday to @dylansprouse, you’ve never quite had the same overwhelming confidence and drip as me, but you’re learning, and that’s OK,” the Riverdale star wrote. “This is a cursed photo from our youth, and a brief reminder that you and I have been hustling and exploiting every possible avenue of the this industry since we were 8 months old. Lots of trial and error in success, love you very much.”

Can someone say total sibling goals?! Happy birthday, Dylan and Cole — we hope 28 is the best year yet!

