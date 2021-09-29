Can’t keep their hands to themselves! Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have been publicly packing on the PDA since they made things Instagram official in June 2019.

The Shake It Up alum and Italian musician first sparked romance rumors in April 2019 and started sharing their relationship with followers in the summer of that same year. Throughout their time together, the duo gushed over each other via social media and even had an adorable reunion in July 2020 after five months apart due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Later that same year, it was announced that the real-life duo would be playing love interests on screen in movie titled Time Is Up.

While filming the movie in March 2021, Benjamin got down on one knee and asked Bella to marry him. The couple announced their engagement by sharing pics on Instagram at the time.

“He did it on our movie that we did together, which is his first time ever acting, and my first time working with someone that I’ve dated,” Bella gushed to Variety in April 2021 about the engagement. “It’s just such a big first for us, especially for our relationship, to see how we can actually really work together on set, all day long, talking about the stuff, going through these scenes, going through hard scenes. It was such a great testament to our relationship to really just see how easy it is for us to mentally give and take from one another and get on the same page. Then, when we were doing reshoots in Spain, he asked me on set. It was very, very cute. It was so sweet.”

As for when they plan to tie the knot, both stars have revealed in various interviews that they have planned for two ceremonies — one in Benjamin’s native Italy and one in the United States.

“I think the Italy one will probably be more like flying in crazy things, just craziness. Let’s have some f–king fun,” the actress also told Variety. “Then, I feel like maybe the American one might be a little bit more serene, and a bit more traditional. Not that anything with me is ever traditional. I know what I want, for a fact, is hanging, dripping flowers and vines everywhere. Every orifice of every surface, everything. I don’t care where they don’t fit, fit them.”

When it comes to their relationship, these two have no problem sharing the most intimate details with fans — and we love them for it. Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Bella and Benjamin packing on the PDA.

