Is Bella Thorne gearing up to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo?! Fans started to speculate that the couple may be engaged after the actress shared a video of herself rocking a massive diamond ring on that finger on Monday, July 13.

To fuel the rumors even more, the Shake It Up alum captioned the clip with the ring emoji.

The former Disney star was also seen rocking the piece of jewelry in a series of snaps she posted with her beau on July 8, 2020. For those who missed it, the two stars were forced apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, so when they were able to see each other again, they had one of the sweetest reunions ever — and they documented the entire thing for their followers!

“After five months reunited and it feels so good,” Bella wrote, alongside some adorable pictures of her and Benjamin cuddling up.

The 22-year-old was first spotted kissing the Italian composer back in April 2019. They made things Instagram official two months later, in June 2019, and since then, they’ve been pretty much couple goals.

“It’s hard to find words to say how much I love you and how grateful I am for sharing our lives together. You are the most supportive and kind and generous and amazing girlfriend I could ever ask for. You make me believe in myself and feel unique. I’m always going to do my best and do all that’s in my power to make sure I give back to you all the love you deserve. You are so special and I’m looking forward to witnessing what the future has ready for you in the [following] years,” Benjamin previously wrote on Instagram. “So many amazing projects ready to be done for the world to see how talented you are and I’m always going to be there to help you and support you. I love you.”

Well, whether they’re getting married or not, it’s pretty clear that Bella is super happy right now.

