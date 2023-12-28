Is enemies-to-lovers your favorite book trope? If the answer is yes, you’re in luck! We broke down the best novels with the hate-to-love trope as recommended by BookTok — every bookworm’s favorite side of TikTok. Keep reading to uncover the best enemies-to-lovers books.

First, we must begin with The Cruel Prince by Holly Black. The trilogy follows a human named Jude who has learned how to survive in the world of Faerieland, where mortals are despised — especially by one such fey prince named Cardan.

ICYMI, the author behind The Cruel Prince series also wrote the beloved Spiderwick Chronicles and is a master in the fantasy genre.

“I think, for me, I try a lot to think about nobody ever reading the stuff I’m writing while I’m writing it,” Holly said of her writing process. “I want to write for myself and for the story I want to tell and try just to imagine that I deleted all of that.”

Another classic enemies-to-lovers book is by BookTok beloved author Sarah J. Maas and her Throne of Glass series, which includes seven books and one novella.

“In a nutshell, the first book—Throne of Glass, is about an infamous young assassin who is offered one shot at freedom in exchange for participating in a to-the-death competition to become the next royal assassin in a corrupt empire,” Sarah said of the first book’s plot during a 2013 interview with Writers and Artists.

Throne of Glass served as Sarah’s ever first book series she’s ever written — and she’s since gone on to write two more, A Court of Thorns and Roses and Crescent City. Fun fact: she wrote TOG when she was only 16 years old!

“I was sixteen, and I didn’t even know I wanted to be published,” she told the outlet of TOG. “I didn’t even know if I could write an entire novel at the time. I had no one in my daily life that was reading or writing fantasy, so I just wanted to know if the story was worthwhile—if anyone would ever want to read it. Turns out, a lot of people wanted to read it. But I didn’t consider getting it published until years later — when I had books and books worth of material and fans begging me to get it published.”

Click through our gallery to uncover some of the best enemies-to-lovers books.

