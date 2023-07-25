She’s showing off! Billie Eilish has been honest about her body image struggles over the years, but the singer loves posing in a bathing suit — on her terms.

“Because of the way that I feel that the world sees me, I haven’t felt really desired. But that’s really my whole life, though, so I don’t know if it’s anything to do with fame,” she told British Vogue in a May 2021 interview. “Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”

During the early days of her career, the “Bad Guy” singer got a lot of hate for wearing oversized clothing.

“I never want the world to know everything about me,” Billie explained in a Calvin Klein ad from May 2019. “I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat [butt], she’s got a fat [butt].’ No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.”

Since then, she’s become more comfortable within her skin.

“Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” Billie told Vogue in June 2023. “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

The musician added, “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel.” However, she went on to say that these comments “might be a load of bulls–t because it still hurts my feelings” to receive hate for her looks.

Overall, Billie tries to not let the haters get her down and posts what she wants to post, even if it’s a subtle bikini photo. Let’s also not forget the picture that her friend posted of Billie in a bathing suit that almost broke the internet.

Click through our gallery to see Billie’s bathing suit moments over the years.

