One of the most highly anticipated adaptations is, of course, A Court of Thorns and Roses. Hulu revealed the news of their adaptation of ACOTAR in March 2021, with author Sarah J. Maas acting as the show’s co-cowritershowrunner and cowriter! On top of that, she will be working alongside cowriter Ron D. Moore, who is best known as the creator of another romantic fantasy series-turned-TV show, Outlander.

Sarah took to Instagram to confirm the news at the time. “I’m currently hard at work writing the pilot with Ron,” she wrote in the post, calling Ron one of her “creative idols.”

After several years of radio silence about the show, Ron recently confirmed to TVLine that the show is still in the works in November 2023. Phew!

“It’s still in development. We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting,” he revealed. “I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development.”

Another wildly popular romantasy series which will also be getting its own live-action series is Fourth Wing. The show is officially in the works by Amazon and Outlier Society, a.k.a. Michael B. Jordan’s production company. Outlier has acquired the rights to not only Fourth Wing, but its four remaining planned books in author Rebecca Yarros‘ Fourth Wing-universe, also titled The Empyrean book series.

Rebecca will be acting as a non-writing executive producer on the show, and posted her excitement over the upcoming series via Instagram in October 2023.

“I’m so humbled and thrilled to announce that FOURTH WING has been optioned and is currently in development for a TV series by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society producing,” she wrote. They’re an ABSOLUTELY incredible team, and I can’t wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life! I have all the faith in the world in them!⁠”

The writer added, “And OMMMMG, I get to executive produce, too! Words can’t portray just how excited I am and how grateful to work with such amazing people!⁠”

