The holiday season is officially here, and Boys World is celebrating with an epic cover. The girl group — comprised of members Olivia Ruby, Lillian Kay, Elana Caceres, Queenie Mae and Makhyli — has been making headlines since their formation in April 2019, and this year they decided to “spread holiday cheer” with a cover of “Santa Baby.”

“Christmas is such a wonderful time for togetherness and joyful energy,” the girls told J-14 exclusively ahead of the song’s release on Thursday, December 16. The five-member group also noted that they wanted to celebrate the Christmas season with this track because “music brings people together.”

With tons of holiday-themed songs out there, why did Boys World choose this one?

“First of all, it’s a classic,” they explained. “It’s also super jazzy and leaves room for really cool harmonies that we can do as a group. [Group member] Lillian actually self-produced this cover, which is super fun for us all. It’s really important to us that we are able to explore musically, and we loved how this cover came out.”

Two years after they were formed, Boys World released their debut EP, While You Were Out. Since then, they’ve released a few music videos to go along with their tracks, and “Santa Baby” was no different. The girls told J-14 that making this particular visual was “super fun.”

“We’re super lucky we have a lot of say in the creative process for everything we create,” they gushed. “We wanted to do something simple, but also something fun to show off our goofy side, so we ended up doing the green screen!”

Since it is the holiday season, the Boys World members also looked back on the close-knit bond they’ve formed over the years.

“We’re so thankful for each other because in our hardest times, we have each other to go to and cry to if needed,” the members shared. “We are each other’s best friends, and the best friends we could ever ask for!”

This year, Olivia, Lilian, Elana, Queen and Makhyli have plans to spend the holidays with their family. Olivia, for one, can’t wait to help “put out the milk and cookies” for her nephews.

But as 2021 comes to an end, the girls have a lot in the works for next year.

“Let’s just say we’ve been in and out of studios and writing sessions these past few months,” they teased. “So, look forward to some music written by Boys World for the first time ever!”

