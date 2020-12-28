Bringing the holiday cheer! Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Camila Mendes, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and more shared their festive side for Christmas 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Some stars, like Katherine Langford, flew solo this year because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop them from giving fans a look inside their party of one. “Like so many people this year, I won’t be able to spend Christmas with friends or family. There are a lot of us this year who are distant or alone, so remember to check in on each other! Sending you all a big squish, and hope we can meet again for real soon,” the 13 Reasons Why actress shared on Instagram.

Three of her former Netflix costars — Ross Butler, Justin Prentice and Tyler Barnhardt — stayed together for the holidays instead of going home to their families. “Our little west side family,” Ross captioned his social media pic.

Of course, the holiday season also brought a lot of PDA from your favorite couples. Thankfully, the stars documented their Christmas smooches on Instagram. The newly-engaged Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez even cuddled up under their Christmas tree. The songstress told fans she was feeling, “merry,” when sharing snaps of their holiday together.

Wondering how the rest of Hollywood celebrated Christmas 2020? Scroll through our gallery to see all the pics!

