So much love. Descendants stars and Disney Channel alums reunited at the Cam for a Cause event to honor the late Cameron Boyce, which took place in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 1.

Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart posed together on the red carpet while remembering the fourth member of the Descendants Villain Kids. The trio plus Cameron starred as Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos, respectively, in the Disney Channel original film series, which aired on the network from 2015 to 2019.

Cameron died at age 20 on July 6, 2019. His family later confirmed that he passed “due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” in a statement, which was obtained by E! News at the time.

Since his passing, his parents and famous friends created the Cameron Boyce Foundation, which aims “to cure epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness campaigns while still supporting causes that were important to Cameron,” the foundation’s website reads. Each year they hold the Cam for a Cause event, which is a fundraiser to raise money for the foundation.

This year’s event saw Yara Shahidi being awarded the first-ever Youth Empowerment Award, which was created in Cameron’s honor and given to “an extraordinary young person who is dedicated to making a difference in the world.” Cameron’s sister, Maya, awarded the Grown-ish actress with the award at the event.

“It is such an honor to be the recipient of the first Youth Empowerment Award,” Yara shared in a statement, per Good Morning America. “I met Cameron when we were 5 years old, and even then, his talent, his fearlessness, and his belief in the power of his peers was evident.”

The statement continued, “It means so much to be recognized for my advocacy, and the work I continue to do to effect change. I’m grateful to my friends and family at The Cameron Boyce Foundation for thinking of me as I will always be inspired and activated by their incredible work in the fight to end epilepsy.”

