Since Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are two of the most popular shows on television, it’s only natural that fans are hoping and praying for a crossover between them. Especially since both of the series share a showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and take place in the same universe! Well guys, don’t get your hopes up because Camila Mendes just explained why the two shows will most likely never come together, and it comes down to the networks that own them.

“Well no, I don’t think so because [CAOS is] a Netflix show,” the actress said at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 25, when asked if there would ever be a crossover. “If they were on CW I think we totally would.”

For those who missed it, the third season of CAOS premiered on Friday, January 24, and there were actually a bunch of Riverdale Easter eggs in it! The most prominent one came during episode three when Sabrina Spellmen actually visited the town of Riverdale, which neighbors her town of Greendale. Although she didn’t run into any of the Riverdale characters during her trip, she did stop by the Blossom Maple Farms, which as fans know, is owned by Cheryl Blossom’s family in the CW series!

That’s not all. Get this — one of the main characters from CAOS even made a brief appearance during a recent episode of Riverdale. Yep, Billy Marlin — played by Ty Wood — from the Baxter High Ravens football team was interrogated by Betty Cooper during an investigation she was conducting about the sports team. While he might be known to CAOS viewers as the jock who was mean to Sabrina and the weird sisters, he actually proved to be quite helpful to Betty during their chat at Pop’s Diner.

Seriously, how epic would it be to see Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones and Betty working alongside Sabrina, Harvey Kinkle and Nicholas Scratch? Ugh, this needs to happen, like, ASAP.

