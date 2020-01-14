Warning: Spoilers ahead. Get ready Riverdale fans — there’s only a few more days of waiting until new episodes of the show start airing. On Wednesday, January 22, viewers will (hopefully) start getting some answers to all the questions brought up in the last episode — which aired on December 11, 2019.

Before the show went on its holiday season hiatus, viewers were left wondering if Jughead’s death was real or fake. In a flash-forward scene just before the screen went black, viewers watched as Archie, Betty and Veronica all stood over their beanie-wearing friend’s seemingly dead body. As fans know, with each new episode of Riverdale, it becomes increasingly clear that one of the series’ most beloved characters might not be making it out alive. Each installment in season four has included more and more clues that point to Jughead’s untimely demise.

According to the show’s star Camila Mendes, finding out how Jughead “died” isn’t the only surprise in store for the rest of season four.

“There’s gonna be some news about somebody in the Lodge family that is going to be very heartbreaking and difficult, and kind of throw Veronica a curveball,” she told People in an exclusive interview. “There’s gonna be some news coming Veronica’s way that’s going to shake her world.”

From the sound of it, someone other than Jughead might be saying goodbye to Riverdale for good.

Aside from dishing on season four, the 25-year-old also talked about how she learned how to masterfully portray the always ambitious businesswoman that is Veronica Lodge. Camila revealed that in some aspects, she couldn’t be more different than her character.

“I admire [ambition] in Veronica, ’cause I don’t know that I’ve always admired that in myself,” the actress said. “Playing Veronica and seeing how shamelessly determined she is kind of made me embrace that quality in myself more.”

