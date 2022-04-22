Cutie alert! So many of your favorite celebs have made their debut with earrings, and we’re so here for it.

Let’s talk about Harry Styles — we couldn’t talk about accessories and not mention the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. The British star made his Met Gala debut in 2019 with that statement earring, you know the one. The giant drop pearl to match his Gucci ensemble? Honestly, we haven’t been the same since!

“I like playing dress-up in general,” he said, referring to the look while chatting with Vogue in November 2020. He works closely with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, whom Harry referred to as “fearless with his work and his imagination” in the same interview. “It’s really inspiring to be around someone who works like that,” he shared.

Similarly, fans have become familiar with Harry’s stylist, Harry Lambert.

“He just has fun with clothing, and that’s kind of where I’ve got it from,” he told Vogue of the stylist. “He doesn’t take it too seriously, which means I don’t take it too seriously.”

The “As It Was” singer went on to say, “You can never be overdressed. There’s no such thing. The people that I looked up to in music — Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John — they’re such showmen. As a kid, it was completely mind-blowing.”

Now, he gets dressed in “something that feels really flamboyant” — whether it be in a “fancy dress” or those iconic HS rings — and he doesn’t “feel crazy wearing it.”

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away,” Harry said. “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing. It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never really thought too much about what it means — it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

