Did you know, some of your favorite male stars have showed off their face scars over the years?!

Shawn Mendes revealed his injury in March 2019, revealing that a fan actually gave him a cut, which has since turned into a scar.

“Well, when I’m finishing the show I go down to the front row of the crowd and someone scratched my cheek in Italy,” the singer shared at the time. But, don’t worry, he’s not the only one.

Perhaps the most famous musician with facial scars is Charlie Puth.

“I was bit by a dog when I was 2 and almost died from head trauma,” he revealed via Twitter in 2014. “My eyebrow is permanently like that. I don’t shave it. Spread the word.”

Nearly a year later, Charlie shared that his “Puthers” fan group actually showed their love for him by replicating the now-famous eyebrows scar.

“It’s crazy because I have a scar on my right eyebrow, but people who don’t know me very well think that I just intentionally shave that part of it,” the “See You Again” singer told Entertainment Weekly in 2015. “So, now, I see people on Twitter shaving that part of their eyebrow and saying, ‘I’m a Puther for life!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, goodness! I hope your mom doesn’t get mad at you.'”

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller has also spoken candidly over the years about his facial scars. They’re actually the aftermath of a car accident from 2007.

“My buddy lost control of my car going 80 miles per hour,” the actor told ABC during a 2016 interview. “We flipped eight times. I got ejected out the window. The car landed and I was just laying, like, 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead.”

Initially, the scars hindered Miles’ acting career.

“When I first started auditioning, people were straight up just like, ‘Yeah, Miles is a good actor, [but it] doesn’t make sense for this character to have scars,'” he recalled. “[The scars] used to be really bad.”

Now, he seems to be booking roles just fine. Scroll through our gallery to see who else has facial scars and the stories behind them.

