Since Twitter launched in 2006, the social media site has become a place for fans to interact with their favorite celebrities, including Justin Bieber, the former One Direction members, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Dove Cameron, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Taylor Swift, among others.

Over the years, as more social media platforms have been launched, some stars continue to use Twitter while others have moved on to Instagram. Others have given up social media altogether. While Selena, for one, launched her Twitter account in March 2009 — with a pretty hilarious tweet we might add — she’s since taken a step back from her accounts.

“You can’t avoid [the hate] sometimes,” the Disney Channel alum said during an interview with The New York Times in March 2017. “I delete the app from my phone at least once a week. You fixate on the [negative] ones. They’re not like, ‘You’re ugly.’ It’s like they want to cut your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing — even if it’s just physical.”

That same year, the actress handed over all her social media accounts to her assistant, who’s now in charge.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself. That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives,” Selena explained while speaking with Elle in August 2021. “I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’ Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?’”

Other stars have also taken their fair share of breaks from social media. Camila told Zane Lowe on Apple Music in September 2019 that she doesn’t have Twitter on her phone anymore!

“You know what’s so funny? I’m not on social media. I post but I haven’t had Twitter on my phone for 3 years. I’ll go on my mom’s phone and tweet, and sometimes when the release was coming out I want to be a part of it and celebrate it with my fans because that’s beautiful I’m like, ‘Mama can you send me screenshots of things that are not necessarily like, ‘Oh her album is going to be so amazing,’ because that makes me anxious,” the songstress shared at the time. “I want it to be things I can relate to, things from the heart. I do it to protect my energy I intensely just want to live the best life that I can and be the best artist I can be. I can’t do that if I care about what people think. I can’t do that if I’m trying to please.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the first thing some major celebrities ever tweeted.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.