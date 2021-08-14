The name Bryce Hall has become synonymous with TikTok and the Sway House, but the internet star actually stepped out on the Hollywood scene way before the video-sharing app rose to popularity.

While growing up in Maryland, the social media personality started his career online with the streaming site YouNow. After making friends online, Bryce started gaining a platform due on the now-defunct Vine and Musical.ly (which eventually became TikTok) apps. From there, his star status continued to rise as his follower count got bigger and bigger. Following a move to Los Angeles, Bryce founded the Sway House and has since cofounded the Ani Energy drink.

“I got bullied so I went on a livestream to kinda just make friends,” he told Hollywire in February 2020 about starting his career on the internet.

Of course, aside from his TikTok videos, Bryce has made headlines over the years for his legal troubles and rather public relationships.

“I’ve been living on my own, working, and taking care of myself since I was 16 years old, so I knew I had the tools to be responsible; I had just lost my way,” Bryce shared in a letter penned for People following his May 2020 arrest for drug possession and subsequent misdemeanor charge. “If you’re an influencer, it not only plays out all over social media — you get to see it replayed and commented on in the media at large. While being a social media influencer is the biggest blessing of my life, at times, it can feel like being an animal in a cage. Learning how to cope in a positive way when someone pokes at you online or in-person is all part of having this platform.”

He continued, “There is a time and a place for everything — for partying, for working hard and for making a difference. I want people to know Bryce Hall for all three; not just the first.”

As for his love life, Bryce has made headlines for his tumultuous relationship with fellow TikTok star Addison Rae. After a series of ups and downs, the duo officially called it quits in March 2021.

“Addison and I broke up about a month ago and kept everything semi-private on social media … both of us are going through a s–t ton of things right now behind the scenes that we don’t necessarily comfortably want to talk about, to a camera especially,” he announced in a YouTube video at the time. “With all that stress, we’ve mutually decided that it would be best if we parted ways.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Bryce’s complete transformation over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.