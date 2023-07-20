Hollywood is a small world! Charli D’Amelio appears to be friends with the Kardashian-Jenner family, proving that famous people really do know everyone.

The reality star was featured on a July 2023 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians alongside her boyfriend, Landon Barker. In the scene, Charli and Landon helped celebrate Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poolside with Poosh event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gushed over her husband, Travis Barker‘s kids, noting that “Landon brought his girlfriend Charli.”

Charli, for her part, could be seen chatting with her boyfriend and Kourtney while attending the event. The trio was later seen making kissy faces while posing together for pictures.

Keep reading for more details on Charli’s connection to the Kardashian family.

Is Charli D’Amelio Friends With the Kardashian Family?

It appears that Charli has made her way into the Kardashian-Jenner family thanks to her relationship with Landon. The budding musician’s dad is married to Kourtney, making them one big happy family.

“Landon’s family’s amazing,” she said during an interview from The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022. “He’s a great person, and they’re all very nice to me.”

After Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy in June 2023, Charli teased that she’s a “great babysitter” and said she’s “so excited” for the growing family.

“This is something they’ve been wanting for a really long time and to see them so happy together I think is so refreshing for the entire family and they’re just such kindhearted people,” Charli told People in June 2023. “I’m so excited to see the boy that they raise together.”

Are Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Still Together?

Charli and Landon first sparked romance rumors in June 2022. J-14 confirmed their relationship with a source telling the publication that the pair was “in the early stages of dating,” later that month. “They are enjoying getting to know each other,” the insider added at the time.

Since then, the couple has been going strong, even attending Coachella together in April 2023. Charli also teased to J-14 exclusively in June 2023 that The D’Amelio Show season 3 will feature more of her and Landon’s relationship, along with his friendship with Dixie D’Amelio.

“One of my favorite parts about what’s to come is the relationship between me, Dixie and Landon, and how we all are together,” Charli gushed. “I look back and at some of the clips and I just think it’s so funny and so heartwarming to see how close they are.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.