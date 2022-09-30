Slaying the dance floor! Charli D’Amelio has been killing it during her time on Dancing With the Stars season 31, and being on the show has “absolutely” reignited her passion for dance, the 18-year-old tells J-14 in an exclusive video interview.

“I think I lost that for a while and I’m finally slowly getting it back, and it makes the things that keep me employed a whole lot more fun, you know?” Charli says while promoting season 2 of The D’Amelio Show on Hulu. “I’m actually having a lot of fun and it makes everything else in my life a lot more fun when I get to be happy and express myself through movement.”

Charli is referencing a comments she made during the premiere episode of the second season of her family’s reality show — also starting Dixie D’Amelio — in which she stated, “The things I’ve once enjoyed keep me employed now.” During the episode, which dropped via Hulu on Wednesday, September 28, the Connecticut native was grappling with the lack of dance in her life.

Now, she’s taking on the ballroom every Monday night on Dancing With the Stars alongside her mom, Heidi D’Amelio, who is also competing on the show’s 31st season — which premiered via Disney+ earlier this month.

Heidi gushes to J-14 about having a “front row” seat to Charli’s love of dance, which shines through on DWTS.

“It’s so great,” the mother of two shares. “I think any parent just wants their kids to be happy and find things in their lives that make them happy and bring them joy. She’s reigniting that feeling, and it’s so cool to see and to talk with her about.”

Overall, Charli and Dixie’s parents are so “proud” of the way their daughters portray themselves in an “authentic way” amid fame.

“We did say early on when we were talking to different companies like, ‘Are you sure?’ We didn’t really think we would be interesting,” Marc D’Amelio explains. “As parents we get to hear from other people saying, ‘What your daughters did’ — whether it’s talking about anxiety, and all the things that they’ve done, that they’ve brought out into the public eye. If that’s the only thing the show gives, it’s great for us and we’re very, I’m very proud of them.”

The first two episodes of The D’Amelio Show season 2 are now streaming via Hulu with new episodes premiering every Wednesday.

