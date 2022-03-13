Just call Charli D’Amelio a budding fashionista! The TikTok star has been making a name for herself online — and on red carpets.

“Our styles also change very frequently, so there’s always new pieces that we’re looking for,” the internet personality told Entertainment Tonight in May 2021 of her and her sister, Dixie D’Amelio. “Whether it’s a flared leg or a low rise or a high rise, it’s always changing.”

Showing off their love of fashion Charli, collaborated with Dixie for their own clothing line, Social Tourist.

“Social Tourist is obviously very fitting to us because we do social media, but it’s also about self-discovery and finding who you are because we are all a tourist to some things,” she told ET of the clothing line. “We can really meet new people and figure out our self-identity, and I think that’s really what it’s about.”

Aside from her day-to-day wear, Charli has been lucky enough to attend multiple fashion week shows around the globe. In February 2022, she spoke with Paper Magazine about the Prada show during Paris Fashion Week.

“My second Prada show in person swept me off of my feet all over again,” she gushed at the time. “Every single piece on the runway, I hope to wear at some point. Mrs. [Miuccia] Prada and Raf [Simons] know how to make women look confident, sophisticated and yet still have fun with it.”

Charli continued, “Some of my standout pieces were the fitted white tanks with the triangular Prada logo, the narrow below-the-knee skirts divided with metallic mesh and satin, and the bags. Not to mention I loved watching Hunter Schafer on the runway.”

Through her rise to fame, the dancer-turned-celebrity has become a standout for red carpet looks. When arriving at the People’s Choice Awards in December 2021, she turned heads in a red Dolce & Gabbana gown giving off old Hollywood vibes. As she’s grown up in the spotlight, Charli has learned to be more comfortable in herself, but it goes way beyond her fashion choices.

“It’s taken me a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but this is how I look and makeup only helps so much,” Charli wrote on Twitter in February 2022 after being praised for not editing out her acne in every photo. “I have to be confident and learn to love every ‘imperfection’ that I have but each one makes me unique and special in my own way.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Charli’s fashion evolution over the years.

