Fans will get to see a different side of the D’Amelio family when season 3 of The D’Amelio Show premieres via Hulu on Wednesday, September 20.

“I feel we’ve grown more not filming and we look back on it like, what a mess,” Dixie D’Amelio, 21, tells J-14 exclusively ahead of the premiere. “But I think we’ve grown up a lot this year.”

The sisters want viewers to know that what they’re watching this season was filmed actually filmed months ago.

“It’s so different where we are now and how we feel now versus what was going on while we were filming,” Charli D’Amelio, 19, adds. “It feels like there’s a little bit of a disconnect … but to you guys, who watch the show and the episodes already, it’s like you’re seeing a whole different side of everything. So it’s weird. It’s really weird, like, looking back on and explaining how you were feeling, like, six months ago.”

One of the major things Charli and Dixie learned while filming the third season of The D’Amelio Show was the importance of separating their work life and family life — especially since they sometimes overlap.

“That’s probably one of the hardest things to balance when you work with your family — When is it family time? When is it business time?” Charli explains. “I think it’s definitely something that I explored a lot throughout this past season and now I think we do a lot better at, like, ‘I just want to talk.’ This doesn’t mean we have to go into our day tomorrow and make a whole bunch of changes and everything has to be different. It’s just understanding sometimes … I had a really hard day today, I had a really long day today. I just want to talk about how I’m feeling and then move on.”

Dixie says that it was something their parents — Marc and Heidi D’Amelio — have definitely learned to understand.

“They’re so used to helping and fixing things, and then it would just cause a lot of waves,” she shares. “Sometimes, I just want to rant and it doesn’t mean I don’t wanna be here, don’t wanna do this, but I just had a rough day. I think it was tough for my parents to realize they don’t need to do anything about it.”

However, Dixie says “we’re all pretty much on the same page now.”

Marc and Heidi, for their part, agree. The D’Amelio patriarch explains that his family is “really strong” and experiencing fame has “made us closer” overall.

“Sometimes, we have our issues, but ultimately we definitely come out stronger,” he adds.

