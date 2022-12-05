Throwing it back! Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano reflected on the “golden age” of Disney Channel, revealing which former stars she’s still in touch with during an exclusive interview with J-14.

“I am connected with a lot of different Disney stars,” the actress, 38, told J-14 on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball red carpet in Los Angeles on Friday, December 2. “I know Milo Manheim from ZOMBIES, which is the new new. Obviously, I know Raven [Symoné], we’re not super close, but I’m friends with so many different people in so many different ways.”

The former Cadet Kelly star credited her two podcasts — “I Hear Voices” and “Vulnerable” — as the way she connects with various actors from different Disney Channel eras.

“I am open to being friends with everybody, even if I haven’t seen them for a while because we have all been living our lives,” Christy, who shares two kids with husband Brendan Rooney, explained. “At the same time, I think what brings us back together is that golden era. That idea that was so crystallized by Disney Channel in its early stages.”



Christy rose to fame after playing Ren Stevens on the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, which aired from 2000 to 2003. She went on to voice the title role in the animated series Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007. Since then, she’s connected with various past Disney Channel stars on her podcasts and YouTube channel, which boasts over 350,000 subscribers.

Looking back, Christy said it’s “an honor and a privilege” to have left such a “legacy” on Disney Channel over the years.

“I have the best fans because of this. When they talk to me, they literally throw it back to like being a kid. I can see it in their energy and for me. I wanna honor that by just giving them a really authentic part of me and a really good experience. I’ve always felt that way,” she gushed. “I know Raven is the same way with her fans, even Hilary [Duff], all of the people I know that are from that era actually really care about their fans.”

Reporting by Jessica Stopper

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.