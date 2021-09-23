Disney darling! Christy Carlson Romano rose to fame as one of the Disney Channel’s leading ladies in the early 2000s.

The Connecticut native played Ren Stevens on Even Stevens — alongside Shia LaBeouf as her kid brother, Louis Stevens — for three seasons from 2000 to 2003. She then reprised her role in 2003’s The Even Stevens Movie.

Christy’s star power grew even more as the title character on the animated series Kim Possible. She voiced the teen superhero for four seasons until its end in 2007, and in multiple video games and TV movies.

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold actress was also a main character in the Disney Channel Original Movie Cadet Kelly before taking a break from acting on TV and trying her hand at college. She later dipped her toe in the New York theater scene.

Christy returned to Disney Channel for 2019’s Kim Possible movie as Poppy Blu. Her “Celebrity Kitchen” YouTube series has fueled fans’ love for nostalgia, with the actress interviewing other Disney Channel stars and former costars while cooking up delicious recipes.

The mother of two, who shares daughters Isabella and Sophia with husband Brendan Rooney, also has a successful YouTube series where she’s chosen to divulge behind-the-scenes secrets from her time on the network.

The actress previously told Us Weekly in November 2018 that she would love to do a full reunion with her Even Stevens costars, noting that she kept “missing” Shia amid his busy schedule. She does, however, have an idea for where her TV character would be now.

“I think it could be super great if we could do it where I come back and then I have two children and maybe it’s like a gender swap where the girl is more like the Shia LaBeouf character and the boy is more of the ‘type A’ [personality],” she theorized at the time. “It’s up to Disney, I know there’s a lot of changes happening right now at Disney, so we’ll just have to wait and see, and maybe they’ll realize that it could be a really good idea. And the fans are so great.”

Scroll down to see what Christy has said about her time with Disney:

