Dixie D’Amelio is sharing how she really feels.

“We are always on opposite moods. Always, especially when we have to do something together,” the “Be Happy” songstress, 21, said about her sister, Charli D’Amelio, during an episode of The D’Amelio Show season 3, which premiered on Wednesday, September 27. “It’s very frustrating.”

Charli, 19, for her part, noted that she wants “everything to be good” between herself and Dixie as they move into a new house together. But, tensions were still high.

“I just think that there are emotions from both sides that need to be acknowledged and, maybe, an apology from each of us,” Charli said. “Otherwise it’s just going to be, like, a continuous cycle.”

Earlier in the season, fans watched as the girls continued to bicker over little things. At one point, Charli contemplated not moving in with her sister, while Dixie acknowledged that her moods are a symptom of her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) diagnosis.

“I’m not really mad at Charli, but we definitely have some bigger things that we both feel certain ways about that we just haven’t talked about,” Dixie shared. “So, I have, kind of, just been taking it out on Charli. And I’m sorry, because you don’t deserve that. It’s so much easier than addressing the real problem. But you kind of deserved it.”

While it’s yet to be addressed on the show, Dixie’s comment about “bigger things” appears to be alluding to a situation that happened with their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio. Elsewhere in the episode, Dixie makes a comment about it as well.

“In the back of the car on the way to the Kids’ Choice Awards, seeing my parents happy pissed me off so much,” she said. “I had to deal with all of their issues and now they’re just fine.”

During Charli’s confessional at the end of the episode, it appeared that something went down during “that three months of Dancing With the Stars.” Charli, for her part, said that she “didn’t know where to begin,” when it came to discussing the situation publicly.

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.

