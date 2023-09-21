She’s sharing her story. Dixie D’Amelio has opened up to fans about getting diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), and how she’s learning to live with her diagnosis.

“At the end of last year, I got diagnosed with PMDD, which is Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder, which you get really bad PMS,” she shared during an episode of The D’Amelio Show in September 2023. “People are going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, everyone gets that.’ No — I didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to want to die every month before you got your period.”

Dixie went public with her PMDD diagnosis in October 2022, during an Instagram Live.

“I wasn’t feeling great and not really sure why. I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is premenstrual dysphoric disorder,” she explained to fans. “It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life.”

According to the Office on Women’s Health, PMDD is “more serious” than PMS and “causes severe irritability, depression, or anxiety in the week or two before your period starts.” Dixie explained that this is what she experiences every month, noting that PMDD actually impacts “every single aspect of your life.”

“My symptoms are basically extreme anxiety, depression, losing the will to live and a lot of irritability and anger,” the internet star shared during The D’Amelio Show. “Hopefully, the people around me can understand that.”

During the Hulu reality series, the “Be Happy” singer also explained that the diagnosis also caused some tension between herself and sister Charli D’Amelio.

“It’s tough with Charli and I. She wasn’t really around when I got diagnosed and I never really explained it to her,” Dixie admitted. Charli, for her part, told D’Amelio Show viewers that she had researched PMDD “to kind of understand, at least, a little bit, but she’s never really explained it to me.”

As for going public with her struggles, Dixie told J-14 exclusively in September 2023 that it was a no brainier.

“I just was very glad to know I wasn’t a mean person at the core. I’m like, I know I don’t feel all these negative feelings all the time, so why am I just like so harsh on myself and everyone else?” she explained. “It, kind of, made so much sense and looking at a timeline of my life, I’m like, ‘Oh, all right, that all is coming together.’ So, I feel like it wasn’t even a question to share it.”

Now, she realizes that going public with her PMDD has “helped a lot of people.” Dixie added, “That’s great as well.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Dixie’s candid quotes about her PMDD.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.