Dixie D’Amelio has no qualms about being a third wheel when it comes to Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker‘s relationship. In fact, they all get along!

“I have two younger siblings now,” Dixie, 21, tells J-14 exclusively. “They’ll just sit in my bedroom and annoy me for hours. But I also wouldn’t want anyone else there. I have so much fun with them.”

Dixie went on to say that she and Landon, 19, “bicker like siblings” when they’re all hanging out together.

“I feel like it comes to a point where it’s almost like we’re all just friends. You guys are friends with each other. You guys talk like brother and sister,” Charli, 19, explains from her point of view. “I think it’s really refreshing to have something like that happening in the house. It makes it always feel better. You can just count on coming to the house and having a good time because it’s just like you’re getting to hang out with your friends every day. I think that that’s really fun and a part of the house that it would be very different if it wasn’t like that.”

During The D’Amelio Show season 3 premiere — which aired via Hulu on Wednesday, September 20 — it was revealed that Charli and Dixie have officially lived together for over a year. At one point in the episode, Charli and Landon made a slideshow of potential romantic suitors for Dixie, despite her pleas that she wanted to stay single.

Charli and Landon, for their part, first sparked romance rumors in June 2022. At the time, a source told J-14 that they were “in the early stages of dating” and “enjoying getting to know each other.” The couple went public with their relationship in July 2022.

Previously, Charli gushed over Landon and Dixie’s friendship when teasing The D’Amelio Show season 3 during a separate interview with J-14 in June.

“One of my favorite parts about what’s to come is the relationship between me, Dixie and Landon, and how we all are together,” Charli shared while attending the Tamagotchi Uni launch event in New York City. “I look back and at some of the clips and I just think it’s so funny and so heartwarming to see how close they are.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.